Nkhata-bay district Chiefs and Councillors have called on government to quickly fix the diverging Kapeska bridge located along the M5 road in the district, saying it is increasing the rate of fatal accidents.

This was disclosed during the full council meeting where councillor for Nkhata Boma ward Cyria Adamana indicated that the single lane bridge is putting lives of people in the district in danger.

“Most of the reported accidents are from drivers who are not familiar with the road which is a clear indication that there is a problem despite having sign posts, it is the concern of the community that the bridge be diverged to minimize the accidents,” said Adamana.

The ward councillor who is also the Chairperson for Nkhata-Bay Council public works committee added that they will soon write to the roads authority to assist them on the matter.

In his remarks, Nkhata-Bay Police spokesperson, Kondwani James, said they are aware of the problem and they are intensifying traffic visibility in the festive season in order to reduce road accidents.

Meanwhile, according to Nkhata-Bay Police report, Kapeska bridge has recorded one fatal accident which claimed eight lives in October this year.