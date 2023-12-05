Police in Blantyre this morning chased after armed criminals who ended up crashing their vehicle into two other vehicles before dumping it near Times offices.

According to Blantyre Police Public Relations Officer, Sub Inspector Peter Mchiza , around 11 am of Tuesday 5th December, 2023, Police detectives at Blantyre received information that some suspected criminals armed with two guns and dressed suspiciously were seen dropping off from another vehicle near Pick a Part shop in Blantyre city before entering a Toyota axio registration number BT 777M purple in colour.

The vehicle was parked near PEP shop where the criminals were seen sharing some money inside the car.

Following the information, Police rushed to the place and found the vehicle parked near PEP store.

When the police vehicle stopped, the Axio started off immediately and moved towards ginnery Corner and police run after it.

While on the run, one of the passengers in the Axio was seen lowering glasses of the vehicle trying to shoot the police as a way of threatening the law enforcers.

The police could not shoot back as the highway was congested with vehicles.

When they reached at Chipatala roundabout near HDT, the criminals turned to Road Traffic offices direction where they hit a hijet vehicle and a Benz.

“Due to the impact, the Benz swerved and was hit again by the police vehicle as the police driver tried to avoid hitting the hijet which was already hit by the criminals.

“The criminals took advantage of this accident to run away as police stopped to attend to the accident,” said Mchiza.

He added that after some few minutes, police received a call that the suspected vehicle was dumped behind Times media offices.

When police rushed there, they found the car and some documents including one Malawian passpors and a Zimbabwean passport.

Security officers at Times who were there when the vehicle was being dumped said they saw three men coming out of the car carrying bags and they used an interior path heading to Makata industrial area.

Enquiries at the road traffic have shown that the vehicle belongs to a Malawian man based in Chiladzulu District and some people are claiming that they mostly see the same vehicle around Zingwangwa area.

Mchiza said Police are currently investigating the matter to trace the suspects. He has since called on all Malawians that might have information leading to the arrest of the suspects to come forward.