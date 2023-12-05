Mighty Mukuru Wanderers have made a fresh appeal against the Football Association of Malawi (FAM) Disciplinary Committee final determination regarding their controversial Airtel Top 8 Cup first leg match.

The Nomads, who also made an appeal some weeks ago, lost their case as the Committee maintained the ruling by the Competitions Committee that found the club guilty of causing abandonment of the match.

According to the statement that was released by FAM on Sunday, the Disciplinary Committee did not see the need to depart from the ruling of the Competitions Committee, saying all the issues raised by the club are inconsequential.

“For avoidance of doubt, it is the considered opinion of the FAM Disciplinary Committee that the decision of the FAM Competitions Committee be, and is hereby upheld in its entirety,” reads the statement from FAM.

The fresh ruling meant Wanderers lost the first leg match 2-0 and that the maintenance costs for Bingu National Stadium be settled by the club.

But the ruling hasn’t gone well with the Lali Lubani boys who have challenged the verdict, saying the Disciplinary Committee did not take cognizance that Referee Godfrey Nkhakananga was the root cause of the challenges at hand.

“Wanderers is looking at the matter at hand as a landmark case which requires to be followed to the end in order to ensure that football officiation in Malawi and the football world as a whole be improved in order to ensure that the best team should carry the day at all times,” reads part of the statement from the club.

The statement which has been signed by Wanderers Chief Executive Officer Roosevelt Mpinganjira says the return leg which is supposed to be played tomorrow at Kamuzu Stadium should be postponed.

“The Board has resolved to appeal and have the game against Silver Strikers postponed until the matter is held and resolved,” said the letter.

During the said match, Wanderers players refused to continue playing after a goal was controversially awarded to Silver Strikers by Nkhakananga, who blew his whistle in the run-up to the goal.

According to Wanderers, Nkhakananga’s decision to blow the whistle was to stop the match, but they wondered as to why he allowed the goal to stand.

Meanwhile, FAM is yet to respond to the fresh appeal. It is still not known if the match will proceed as earlier announced by the body on Sunday.