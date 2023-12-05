Government through the Ministry of Youth and Sports says it is committed to providing support to young people in the country in terms of leadership programs and financial backing.

The minister made the remarks during the YouthConnect Malawi Expo at Bingu International Convention Center (BICC) in Lilongwe.

Mkandawire said young people should see YouthConnect initiative as an opportunity for them to develop themselves.

“The Government of Malawi remains committed to providing crucial support to the youth at both local and international levels, in terms of leadership programs and financial backing to ensure their diverse talents and innovative ideas fulfil their potential,” he said.

The minister also highlighted that the YouthConnect Expo is a platform that will ensure that young people’s work is recognized as they network and collaborate with each other.

Mkandawire, however, appealed to all stakeholders to work with government in funding different initiatives that supports young people.

In his remarks, United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Deputy Resident Representative, Challa Getachew, indicated that UNDP will continue supporting youth led initiatives in the country.