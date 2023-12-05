President Lazarus Chakwera says his government is committed to looking out for civil servants and the launch of the Civil servants’ medical scheme signifies that their well-being matters and not just their work.

The medical insurance scheme which is for all civil servants in the country has been launched in Lilongwe.

“The medical scheme signifies that the well-being of civil servants matters, not just their work,” said Chakwera.

He added that his government is planning to start a Civil Servant Appreciation Day and Malawians will have an opportunity to appreciate civil servants who are doing an exceptional job in the civil service.

He further said that his government has measures in place for improving the civil service conditions such as the provision of local and international trainings, the annual revision of salaries and benefits for public servants to cushion officers from the rising cost of living.

He added that government has measures to ensure that new welfare incentives such as transport and special allowances are provided for civil servants.

In her remarks, Secretary to the President and Cabinet, Colleen Zamba indicated that the medical scheme is for all grades in the Civil Service and each member will be contributing 10 per cent of the monthly salary while government will be contributing 90 per cent.

Zamba also said that the scheme will provide civil servants with quality and affordable medical services in different medical facilities locally and internationally.