Malawi National Women’s Football Team prolific attacker and captain, Tabitha Chawinga, continues to shine and raise the Malawian flag higher on the international scene as she has been named the Women’s Seria A Player of 2022/23 season.

Malawi24 understands that on Monday night, 4th December, 2023, the AIC – Associazione Italiana Calciatori – organized a Gran Galà del Calcio AIC for the 2022/23 Serie A feminille season where the professional footballer who plays as a forward for Division 1 Féminine club Paris Saint-Germain, on loan from Chinese side Wuhan Jianghan University, scooped three awards.

Confirming the development through her Facebook page, the 27-year-old star said the event saw her winning Best Player (women calciatrice) of the year award, Best Forward (Top 11 of the season) and also the Top goal Scorer after scoring 23 goals in the 2022/2023 season.

“This is for you Tabitha fans! Last night AIC – Associazione Italiana Calciatori organised a Gran Galà del Calcio AIC for the 2022/23 Serie A feminille season and after a 1 year loan stint with Inter Milan, we have been awarded with the following: Best Player (women calciatrice) of the year, Best Forward (Top 11 of the season), Top Scorer,” wrote Chawinga on her page.

The forward currently plays for Paris Saint Germai in France where she is tied up with Louise Fleury of Paris FC as they both have netted six goals in the French Women’s League this season and they are all one goal behind leading goal scorer Eugenie Le Sommer of Olympique Lyon who has currently scored seven goals of the the season.

Last month, Tabitha together with her young sister Temwa Chawinga, made headlines after the Confederation of African Football (CAF) named the two Malawian sisters among the 30 nominees for the 2023 Player of the year Award.