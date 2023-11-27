Malawi’s democracy can be traced back to the Kamuzu Banda era when Kamuzu forced every Malawian to belong to a single party, the Malawi Congress Party (MCP).

Dr. Hastings Kamuzu Banda being allegedly a Chewa by tribe, only dedicated members of MCP were usually from the Central region who had normally a Chewa background.

There was a time when John Tembo, an uncle to the wife of President Kamuzu Banda, Cecilia Tamanda Kadzamira dominated most of public positions in government.

Much as Kamuzu Banda did not directly groom his relatives to be his successor, history has it that John Tembo later became the President of MCP. He even dismally failed to win presidential elections on MCP ticket more than once.

It is also alleged that John Tembo and his successor Dr. Lazarus Chakwera were very much related.

It is therefore not surprising to watch that the very same Reverend State President Dr. Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera who professes honesty and religious fairness is now practicing nepotism.

This is evidenced by the fact that Chakwera’s daughter, Violet Chakwera is in the Malawian embassy in the United Kingdom enjoying the delicacies of power.

This proves now the point that MCP is a family party. They lie that the party has changed from its diabolical atrocities. Truth be told, they are playing the same archaic party tricks.

Our next focus of discussion is on the United Democratic Front (UDF). It does not require a renowned logician to conclude that UDF is a family party.

It is well known that that the sole sponsor of UDF has been Bakili Muluzi, the founder of the party.

This is why Bakili’s son, Atupele Muluzi, has been at the helm of the party for a substantial period of time.

It is an open secret now that Atupele Muluzi is trying his best to be UDF’s torchbearer in 2025.

Next, family politics has not spared the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) either.

Prof. Peter Mutharika, a brother to the founder of the party, Dr. Bingu wa Mutharika, was elected as the party president in 2014.

Furthermore, currently Peter Mutharika has also expressed interest to stand again as DPP torchbearer in 2025.

In addition, most of the Presidential aspirants who are to contest at an elective convention are either Lhomwes by tribe or they come from the party’s stronghold, the Southern region.

You can’t talk about family politics in Malawi without mentioning Roy Kachale in the Peoples Party (PP).

Being a son to the founder of the party, Joyce Banda , Roy Kachale was privileged to be appeased with a ministerial position in the Tonse Alliance Government.

In an attempt to avoid embarrassment as a cabinet minister due to his dismal performance , Roy Kachale, the Vice President of People’s Party was summarily sent for a diplomatic mission.

Lastly but not least, Alliance for Democracy (AFORD) has proved to be following family politics too.

Chakufwa Chihana being the founder of AFORD, it smacks of family politics when his son, Enock Chihana, is the incumbent president of the party.

It must be emphasised in bold and italic that every bonafide citizen of this country is eligible to hold any political position without any stigmatisation emanating from parenthood, race, tribe, creed, region of origin and economic status.

In conclusion, politics is dynamic. With freedom of association and assembly enshrined in our Malawi Constitution, citizens are at liberty to form any political party based on their own ideologies.

Most importantly, forming a political party is an investment.

Members of the general public are advised to join any political party that is congruent with their own principles and aspirations.

In case a member joins a political party inadvertently that does not align with their aspirations, there are three options. Agitate from within to change the Party’s constitution or quit the party or join another or form your own democratic party.