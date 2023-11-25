Malawi Government says young Malawians who are going to Israel to work in farms are safe.

This comes as government has embarked on a program whereby young people will work in various countries including Israel.

A statement released by government, signed by the Secretary for Labour, Wezi Kayira, indicates that Israel is not the only country young people are going to.

“The general public is hereby informed that the Government has embarked on the export of labour to various countries including Israel. The labour export program is an initiative of the government in collaboration with the private sector to fulfill this administration’s commitment to job creation and youth empowerment as championed by His Excellency Dr. Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera, President of the Republic of Malawi,” says the statement.

The press release has also indicated that young people will work in various sectors and the first cohort which will leave soon will work in the agriculture sector.

“On the Israel labour export, the youth will work at certified and approved locations which are classified as fit and safe environment,” it highlighted.

Malawi Government has also indicated that medical insurance and repatriation arrangements are in place for the young people and labour exports are guided by Malawi Government’s Labour Export Program and Harmonized Labour Export Guidelines of 2022.

Government has also said that more youths are expected to leave the country for the program.

The statement has reassured Malawians that young people leaving the country will not be involved in any other activities and the program will benefit both the youths and the nation.