As a way of supporting farmers, Bilal Trust- Central Region has distributed fertilizer bags and seed packs to 1800 people in over 28 villages in Nkhotakota district.

Speaking in an interview with Malawi24, one of the organisation’s executive members said it wants farmers in the district to harvest bumper yields in the next growing season.

“We need the farmers in the district to harvest enough maize in the next growing season so that they can have sufficient maize,” said the executive member who asked not to be named.

According to the executive member, this is one of many initiatives that the organization initiates in the lakeshore district.

“We have several initiatives in Nkhotakota district aimed at empowering the lives of people such as drilling boreholes, constructing mosques, supporting Muslims with Ramadhan packs and distributing Qurban meat among others,” he says.

Nkhotakota chiefs have since commended the trust for the gesture. According the chiefs, the donation is timely since the next growing season is commencing soon.

Bilal Trust -Central Region also sponsors students financially to achieve their academic dreams in Malawian institutions and abroad.