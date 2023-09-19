Ballots for the five horse race for the seat of Councillor for Mtiya Ward in the Zomba Central constituency will jet in the country on Friday, Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) has announced.

In a statement released on Tuesday afternoon, the electoral body has advised all political parties contesting in the election to each send three representatives at Kamuzu International Airport 120 minutes before landing of ballots.

“All contesting political parties are advised to send three representatives to witness the receipt and dispatch of the ballot papers. The representatives are advised to be at the airport at least 2 hours before estimated time of arrival because the schedule of the aeroplane can change without notice,’’ reads part of the communication signed by the MEC’s Director of Media and Public Relations.

According to MEC, the ballots will be carried by Emirates flight number EK9747 which is expected to land approximately at 11:50 in the morning.

Five candidates are eyeing the seat in Mtiya Ward which fell vacant following the death of Ramsey Kajosolo in June this year.

The contestants are Maxwell Finias of Democratic Progressive Party, Umodzi Party’s Tereza Kambalame, Mwalala Micah of UTM, Humphrey Rabeti of Malawi Congress Party and Natasha Thewe of United Democratic Front.

These by-elections are going to follow new amended electoral laws including that voting shall be open from 6:00 am to 4:00pm.