Southern and Eastern Region Civil Society Coalition in Zomba has accused some Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) in the country of interfering in Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) operations by questioning the bureau’s handling of some corruption cases.

Deputy Chairperson for the Southern and Eastern Region Civil Society Coalition, James Dan Mbeta, faulted the CSOs during a press briefing at Gymkhana Club in Zomba this week.

Mbeta alleged that some CSOs are being used by those that have corruption charges in court to accuse the ACB of failing to do the needful in as far as the fight against corruption is concerned.

The Southern and Eastern Region Civil Society Coalition held the press conference following some condemnation on ACB for allegedly stoping corruption case against former State Residence official, Prince Kapondaga.

He said the public should understand that the ACB is an independent entity and it’s out of order to interfere with the bureau’s operations.

Mbeta who was flanked with fellow coalition members, Clement Malikebu and Susan Kamwendo said ACB is doing a commendable job as it has recently frozen Zuneth Sattar accounts who is being accused of corruption.

On K750 million fertiliser deal, Mbeta said that the public will soon be informed of ACB’s findings on this issue, adding that the bureau will also expose those that are involved in the fertiliser issue.

He further accused the CSOs for holding media briefing when they had little information on the issue describing that this was unfortunate for organisations that claim to voice for Malawians’ rights.

“We as Southern and Eastern Region Civil Society Coalition faults the CSOs for accusing ACB operations,. We appeal to government and other stakeholder to prevent such CSOs from holding such press briefing because this misinforms the public on how ACB operates,” added. Mbeta.

Recently Youth and Society, Human Rights Defenders Coalition, National Advocacy Platform, Center for Social Accountability and Transparency, Center for Human Rights and Rehabilitation and Nyika lnstitute voiced out their concern over ACB functionality.