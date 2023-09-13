A 40-year-old man identified as Solomon Banda has died after falling into a pit on his way from a drinking joint at Embangweni in Mzimba.

Jenda police spokesperson Sub Inspector Macfarlen Mseteka has told Malawi24 that the incident occured on the night of 10 September 2023.

It is alleged that Solomon Banda and his friend went to a drinking spree at Sanje Muleke where they were drinking Kachasu.

Later that night they proceeded to Gogo Wako bar where they were taking spirits excessively.

At around 23:00, the duo started off going home but unfortunately as they were passing behind Gogo Wako bar Solomon Banda slipped and fell in a pit that was dug by the owner of the bar with an aim of building a toilet.

In an attempt to rescue his friend Lameck Banda also fell into the pit.

The two were discovered by Lommie Tembo who went to urinate behind the bar after he heard the last victim groaning inside the pit. They were both taken to Embangweni mission hospital whilst unconscious.

The second victim became conscious after treatment and Solomon Banda died while receiving treatment. Post-mortem conducted at the facility revealed that death was due to suffocation.

Solomon Banda hailed from Bawa Village, Traditional Authority M’mbelwa in Mzimba District.

Meanwhile, Jenda Police station is appealing to the members of the community to refrain from irresponsible alcohol consumption as it is claiming a lot of people’s lives in the area.