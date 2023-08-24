Flames coach Patrick Mabedi has named a 30-man provisional squad that is expected to go into camp on Monday in preparation for next months’ TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations 2023 qualifier against Guinea.

Malawi will host Guinea at the Bingu National stadium in Lilongwe on Saturday, September 9, in their last group D match.

Mabedi has roped in four new faces in goalkeeper George Chiooka of Chitipa United and defenders Tatenda Mbalaka of Silver Strikers, Chimwemwe Nkhoma of Mayamiko Stars and Alex Kambilinya of Mighty Tigers.

The rest of the players were part of his last squad for last month’s COSAFA cup.

Unattached and Non- Super League players and those whose teams will not be involved in Super League midweek fixtures will join camp on Monday at Mpira Village in Blantyre while those players whose teams will be engaged will join camp on Thursday.

The team will leave for Lilongwe on Friday.

Mabedi is expected to name the list of foreign based players next week.

Despite the Flames being out of contention for the AFCON finals qualification, Mabedi said the team needs to get a result and finish the campaign on a positive note.

“It’s a home game, and we have to win to end the campaign on a high note. We started with a win and must end with a win. We are building a young team of local based players, and most will be playing at home in front of their own fans for the first time. So, they need to get a result to build their confidence ahead of the World Cup qualifiers in November,” he said.

The following is the full squad:

Goalkeepers: Innocent Nyasulu (Mighty Wakawaka Tigers Fc), George Chikooka (Chitipa United), Austin Chirambo (FCB Nyasa Reserves)

Defenders: Stanley Sanudi, Lawrence Chaziya (Mighty Mukuru Wanderers), Mark Lameck (Blue Eagles FC) Nickson Mwase, Tatenda M’balaka (Silver Strikers), Blessings Mpokera (FCB Nyasa Bullets) Chimwemwe Nkhoma (Mayamiko Stars), Yamikani Mologeni (Bangwe All Stars) Daniel Chimbalanga (MAFCO), Alex Kambilinya (Mighty Wakawaka Tigers) Chembezi Denis (Unattached )

Midfielders: Robert Gomez Saizi (Bangwe All Stars), Lanjesi Nkhoma, Frank Willard, Patrick Mwaungulu (FCB Nyasa Bullets), Lloyd Aaron (Civil Service United), Chimwemwe Idana (Unattached)Chikondi Kamanga (Silver Strikers) Wongani Lungu (Ekwendeni Hammers) Chrispine Mapemba (FCB Nyasa Reserves), Blessings Singini (Ekwendeni Hammers), Wisdom Mpinganjira, Francisco Madinga (Mighty Mukuru Wanderers)Bennie Manyozo (Mighty Wakawaka Tigers)

Strikers: Christopher Kumwembe (Mighty Mukuru Wanderers) Clement Nyondo (Dedza Dynamos) Mphatso Magaleta (Ekwendeni Hammers)

