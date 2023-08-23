The First Grade Magistrate court in Limbe has ordered six people to pay K5000 fine each for failing to provide necessities of life to their children.

Through the state prosecutor Sub Inspector Richard Sani, the court heard that, On August 18,2023 Limbe Police embarked on an operation aimed at removing street connected children from the town.

Sub Inspector Sani further told the court that, during the said operation Police officers managed to trace six people who are parents to some of the children removed from the streets in Limbe.

The parents pleaded guilty to the charge of Failure to provide necessities of Life contrary to section 242 of the Penal code.

In his submission, Sub Inspector Sani prayed for a stiffer punishment citing that the tendency is forcing children to get exposed to criminal activities.

Passing sentence, Magistrate Lameck Mkwapatira agreed with the state submissions and sentenced the six to pay a Five thousand Kwacha fine in default serve a one month jail term with hard labour.