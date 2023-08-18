Senior Chief Mwabulambya on Thursday donated a goat to a 2022 national best teacher, Tionge Mtambo of Tondola Primary School in Chitipa District.

In 2022, Mtambo was a lone teacher in standard 8 at Nahayombo Primary School where all her 36 learners were selected to various district secondary schools in Chitipa District.

Senior Chief Mwabulambya said he decided to donate the goat to Mtambo as a way of appreciating her hard work and as a motivation to her and other teachers.

The Senior Chief said teachers especially those in rural areas need to be encouraged as they face more challenges.

Mtambo has thanked Senior Chief Mwabulambya for the donation, which she said will go a long way in alleviating some of the challenges the current school is facing.

“I am going to start goat farming and after multiplying I will sell some to address some of the challenges the school is facing.

“The donation has ignited my morale and I have been motivated. Come next year I will produce good results with the learners I have so far,” she said.

Mtambo then encouraged fellow teachers to take teaching as a calling in order to improve education standards in the country.

Reported by Aliko Munde