A Nigerian woman identified as Annie Uzoigwe has been arrested in Malawi after being found in possession of 48,000 United States dollars at Kamuzu International Airport.

Deputy National Police Spokesperson Alfred Chimthere says the 39-year-old suspect who is originally from Abuja but operates a business based at Malangalanga in Lilongwe was arrested on Tuesday.

Police suspect that the woman wanted to externalize the forex through the airport.

Uzoigwe is expected to answer charges of attempting to externalize forex, uttering a false document and illegal possession of forex.