Police at Mponela in Dowa District have confiscated 170 litres of fuel which two people allegedly kept in jerricans without a licence.

The two identified as Bamusi Abasi, 37, and Esnart Wilson, 28, were arrested at Mtiti Trading Centre between the night August 16 to August 17 2023 during Usalama special patrol conducted around Mponela Trading Centre.

Mponela Police Station Public Relations Officer sergeant Macpatson Msadala has confirmed and said that the patrol was led by the Officer In-charge.

“Whilst conducting patrols, the team saw the two suspects carrying jerricans of diesel and arrested them,” he said.

The two will appear before court soon to answer charges of keeping fuel in jerrycans without licence from Malawi Energy Regulatory Authority.

All the suspects are from Chiziko Village in the area of Traditional Authority Chakhaza in Dowa District.