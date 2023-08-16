Leader of Assemblies of God in Ghana Stephen Yenusom Wengam says Malawi is blessed because the country’s president, Lazarus Chakwera, is a pastor.

Wengam has advised Malawians to remain hopeful even though they are facing various challenges.

General Superintendent of the Assemblies of God Reverend Stephen Yenusom Wengam is in Malawi ahead of the church’s convention slated for 15 to 18 August in Lilongwe.

Speaking to the local media on arrival at Kamuzu International Airport in Lilongwe yesterday, Wengam said Malawians should not lose hope in Chakwera.

He added that prayer is the answer to various challenges Malawians are going through.

On his part, the President of Malawi Assemblies of God, Bishop Andrew Dube, said the convention has been arranged for Malawians to be inspired and develop resilience amidst challenges.

“We have organised the convention to give a platform for Malawians to surrender all to God. We find refuge and solace in the Lord,” said Bishop Dube.

Chakwera who is a former leader of the Assemblies of God Church in Malawi came into power in 2020.

Under his administration, the Malawi economy has worsened as evidenced by the continued rise in prices of goods and services and shortage of foreign currency and fuel.

Chakwera’s administration has been blaming Covid-19, the war in Ukraine and natural disasters such as Cyclone Freddy for its failure to fix the economy.