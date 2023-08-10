Police in Blantyre have arrested five parents for allegedly failing to support their children who consequently turned into street kids in the city.

The arrest brings to eight the number of parents arrested following the previous arrest of three others.

Constable Ivy Mwalabu,Deputy Public Relations Officer for Blantyre Police Station, said a spate of street attacks targeting innocent travelers moved Blantyre Police into action.

On August 8, 2023, around 10 00 hours police apprehended five kids, of ages 7 to 10 years, at MUBAS premises who were found loitering and selling clay pots around the city.

Upon being quizzed, the kids disclosed that they stopped going to school and were sent into the streets by their parents to sell the merchandise to provide for their families.

The law enforcers followed up and arrested the five mothers on August 9, 2023.

They have been charged with neglecting to provide food for children and will appear before the court of law soon.

The suspects have been identified as Evelyn Kalonda, 38; Linesi Mwale, 44, both from Chilondola Village, Traditional Authority (T/A) Somba, Blantyre; Flora Makina, 64; Gladys McDonald, 43, all from Chikundika Village; Chrissy Dunken,50, from Mulanga Village, all under T/A Somba in Blantyre.

Meanwhile, Mwalabu has advised parents not to neglect their responsibilities by sending innocent children into the streets in order to beg for alms or sell goods for a living.