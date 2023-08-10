Members of Parliament will meet MultiChoice and Malawi Communications Regulatory Authority (MACRA) over the withdrawal of DStv services in Malawi.

Chairperson for the committee Susan Dossi has said the Ministry of Information has also been invited to the roundtable discussion .

“During the roundtable discussion, the committee would like to fully understand what led to understand of DStv services in Malawi,” reads part of the letter addressed to the managing director of Multichoice.

The meeting is scheduled for Wednesday, 16th August 2023.

Multichoice Africa Holding (MAH) announced on Tuesday that it has stopped proving DStv services in Malawi, with new connections and reconnections stopping on 9th August.

This follows an injunction which MACRA obtained against the implementation of new DStv tariffs.

MultiChoice Malawi argued that it could not revert to old prices in order to comply with the MACRA injunction since the prices are set by MAH.

After the High Court withheld the injunction on Tuesday, MAH announced that it is pulling DStv services out of Malawi.

Meanwhile, Minister of Information Moses Kunkuyu has said Government will intervene into thAe matter.

He argued that if Multichoice leaves, the company will lose business and while Malawians will lose entertainment, education and information which they get from DStv.

He also expressed worry over loss of jobs and government from the closure.