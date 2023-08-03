Football Association of Malawi (FAM) has announced that the Malawi National Football Team will not participate in the 2024 TotalEnergies African Nations Championship (CHAN), whose qualifiers start next month due to financial constraints.

The announcement was made by the association on Wednesday through its official Facebook page.

“FAM regrets to advise that it has not registered the Malawi Men’s National Football team, The Flames in the 2024 TotalEnergies African Nations Championship (CHAN), whose qualifiers start next month due to financial constraints,” reads part of the statement.

According to the country’s soccer governing body, the decision was made as a result of a congested period where the national teams will participate in various activities.

“The program of our various national teams is crammed due to a series of international tournaments that will see the Flames participating in the 2026 World Cup Qualifiers and fulfilling its last 2023 AFCON qualifier against Guinea next month.

“In addition, the Women’s National team is also expected to participate in the COSAFA Women’s Championship in September, yet we do not have any secure funding for this program.

“As a result, we have decided to forego the CHAN tournament in order to manage the financial pressure that has taken its toll,” reads the statement.