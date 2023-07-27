Minister of Defence Harry Mlekanjala Mkandawire has assured people of Mzimba West of smooth implementation of the 2023-2024 Affordable Inputs Program (AIP) in the area.

Mkandawire said this in an engagement with a delegation of Chiefs from Mzimba west constituencies led by Traditional Authority Mpherembe.

During the meeting, Chiefs wanted to Mkandawire for the facilitation and progress of 2022-2023 in the area, as over 7, 315 farmers redeemed their farm inputs.

The Chiefs through Inkosi Mpherembe appealed for Government interventions to end conflict between humans and animals in the nearest Vwaza Game Reserve, upgrading of roads, increased AIP selling points, and also need for more teachers in the rural areas, among others.

“In my message, I assured the chiefs and people of Mzimba West that President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera administration is committed that there is smooth progress of the 2023-2024 AIP season expected to start in September and end in December, upgrading of roads into bitumen standards, and also registration of National Identity cards to kick start soon in the area” said Mkandawire.

Mkandawire who is also the Malawi congress Party second Vice president and the former member of Parliament for Mzimba west constituency and it is not clear whether to stand again or not after lost the previous election to Billy Kaunda.