A Mota-Engil machine operator was found dead and floating in Lake Malawi at the new jetty construction site in Likoma District.

Likoma Police Station Public Relations Officer (PRO), Sergeant Enala Kalua said Fredrick Kathumba, 43, was found dead on Monday July 24, 2023 at the new Jetty construction site in the district.

“Kathumba was last seen on July 20, 2023 after knocking off from work and since then he did not report for duties until his body was discovered,” she said.

Kalua said the matter was reported to Police who along with a medical personnel from St Peter’s Hospital, rushed to the scene of the incident.

According to the PRO, the deceased hailed from Chiwere Village, Traditional Authority (TA) Chiwere in Dowa District.

She said postmortem examination results revealed that Kathumba died due to suffocation.

Kalua has advised the public to be careful when operating around the new construction site and across Lake Malawi.

Reported by Ireen Mseteka