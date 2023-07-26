President Lazarus Chakwera who is in Tanzania to attend African Leaders Human Capital summit says Malawi’s development agenda rests on human capital development.

He was speaking Tuesday afternoon at Kamuzu International Airport in Lilongwe prior to his departure for Dar es Salam, United Republic of Tanzania to attend the African Heads of State Human Capital Summit meeting on July, 26.

Chakwera said investing in human capital would set the country on the right track towards achieving her long and short term development goals.

“When we are talking about Malawi 2063 , an inclusively wealthy, industrialised and self reliant nation and Sustainable Development Goals; these things cannot happen without human capital development,” said Chakwera.

The president highlighted that the youth make up a majority of Malawi’s population hence the need to tailor youth-friendly interventions to ensure that they secure the country’s future.

“Our vision is youth-centric. Young people need to be educated , stay healthy and have innovative minds that are capable of creating that future,” he said.

After leaving Malawi at around 5PM, Chakwera arrived at Julius Nyerere International Airport at 19:40 East African Time.

President Chakwera was welcomed by Dr Saada Mkuya Salum, Minister of State, Office of the President, Finance and Planning, Zanzibar, Malawi’s High Commissioner to the United Republic of Tanzania, Andrew Nyirenda and Malawi’s Minister of Finance Sosten Gwengwe.

At the summit, leaders are expected to, among other things, advocate for innovative education solutions, promote climate conscious employment, promote gender equality and social innovation for inclusion.

The Dar es Salaam African Heads of state Human Capital Summit meeting has been organised by government of Tanzania and the World Bank under the theme: “ Investing in people for building a high-productivity, inclusive, resilient economy.”

Reported by Rachel Gonani