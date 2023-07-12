Leader of ECG – The Jesus Nation Church – Prophet Shepherd Bushiri has been recognized and crowned as the Greatest African Business Leader 2023 for his exceptional visionary leadership.

This is according to a press statement signed by Bushiri’s spokesperson Ephraim Nyondo who said the Goshen City visionnaire got the crown for his transformative vision and profound impact on the African landscape which has shattered boundaries and created a legacy that will resonate for generations to come.

Nyondo said AsiaOne Magazine—an Indian-based international business and news magazine with a Pan-Asian presence, made the gesture at its prestigious 11th Edition of the “Greatest Brands & Leaders 2023 Asia Americas Africa” held on the 10th of July 2023 at The JW Marriott Marquis Hotel in Business Bay, Dubai.

Chief executive officer for Asia One Magazine Sandeep Kumar said that by bestowing the title of the Greatest African Business Leader upon Dr Bushiri, AsiaOne Magazine acknowledges his success story as a testament to the extraordinary potential that lies within the African continent.

He added that Dr Bushiri’s recognition serves as an inspiration for future generations, encouraging them to dream big, think outside the box, and work tirelessly to turn their visions into reality.

Kumar further added that Dr Bushiri’s recognition sheds light on the transformative impact of his endeavors.

“His blueprint for Goshen City, an ambitious urban city development project with a unified ecosystem, showcases the potential for sustainable growth, innovation, and economic prosperity in Africa. It presents a new narrative that challenges preconceived notions and highlights the continent’s capacity to lead the way in sustainable development, environmental stewardship, and cutting-edge urban planning,” reads the statement.

Dr Bushiri has welcomed the recognition as it demonstrates an elevation of Malawi as a hub of talent, innovation and exceptional leadership, emphasizing that it dismantles stereotypes and demonstrates that Malawi is home to visionary individuals who are driving positive change, transforming industries, and leaving an indelible mark on society.

During the same event, Goshen City was awarded the greatest brand for Sustainability Practices, and Dorothy Pinyoloya Group CEO For Goshen city as CEO of the year 2023.

The event honored exceptional personalities and brands across three continents of Asia, Africa and America that have exhibited outstanding leadership, redefined the standards of excellence, sustainability and transformative impact to the economy and society.

It was witnessed by a gathering of luminaries, business owners, ministers, parliamentarians, ambassadors, and celebrities from around the world.