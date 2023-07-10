A 59-year-old man identified as Jonathan Black has been killed in his house at Mzuwa village in the area of Senior chief Nchiramwera in Thyolo district.

Thyolo Police deputy publicist Rebecca Kashoti said Black, who lived alone, was found in a pool of blood in his house by his relatives at around 15:00 hours on Sunday in a pool of blood.

Post-mortem indicates that death was due to a head injury.

Meanwhile, Police in the district have launched investigations to arrest the assailants behind the murder.

Ina related incident, a six-year-old child, identified as Chisomo Madalitso, who went missing on Wednesday last week, was found dead yesterday in a well at Chiwembe 2 village, Traditional Authority (TA) Malenga in Ntchisi District.

A member of the bereaved family Yona Thupezi said the body was taken to Ntchisi district hospital for postmortem.

On the day Madalitso went missing, he left home for school.