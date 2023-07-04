Reverend Father Michael Chimderenji has pleaded with parents in the country not to sideline children with disabilities in accessing education, care and spiritual support.

Father Chimderenji made the remarks on Friday during the commemoration of this year’s World Deaf and Dumb awareness campaign which took place at Chisombezi Deaf and Dumb Center in Chiradzulu under the theme ‘Tune in to your sight and hearing’.

“These are people that are neglected most in our society,” but today we stand to say they are very important and that they deserve to be cared, uplifted and educated including human and spiritual support,” he said.

According to Inclusive Education Officer for Shire Highlands Education Division, Charity Mkweza, Chisombezi center has been able to send some children to Chiradzulu Secondary School through Primary School Leaving Certificate of Education Examinations.

In his remarks, Communications and Advocacy Officer for VIHEMA deaf planning Malawi Hawkins Munyenyembe appealed to government to put focus on children that are deaf and dumb as it is doing to other disabilities so that they should be recognized fully with different interventions.

Munyenyembe also hailed authorities at the institution for the good work they are doing as it is not easy to commit oneself caring children with disability.

