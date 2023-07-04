Malawi has ratified the Constitution and Convention of the African Telecommunications Union (ATU), solidifying its position as a key player in the digital transformation of Africa.

The ratification was done in Lilongwe – Malawi’s capital city, by the Minister of Foreign Affairs Hon. Nancy Tembo, M.P.

The Constitution and Convention, initially signed in 1999 in Cape Town, South Africa, and later revised in Harare, Zimbabwe in 2014, serve as the foundation for the ATU – which now enjoys a membership of 51 Member States (African Countries) and 56 Associate Members (comprising fixed and mobile telecom operators).

Malawi, as a founding Member State of the ATU, is legally obligated to ratify the Constitution.

The Constitution was initially signed by Malawi during it’s establishment in 1999 in Cape Town, South Africa. However, in 2014, the Constitution was revised, and it is now required for all members, including founding Member States like Malawi to formally ratify this revised version.

The ratification grants the Republic of Malawi key privileges and rights as outlined in the ATU statutes.

These include full participation in all activities, meetings, and conferences of the Union, the right to nominate candidates for elective positions, including ability to elect and be elected to the Administrative Council of the Union.

With its ratification of the Constitution and Convention, Malawi joins the ranks of 27 other African countries and ATU Member States that have already embraced this crucial telecommunications/ICTs framework. Notable recent additions include Botswana, Cape Verde, and Morocco, further strengthening the Union’s mission of advancing continental cooperation in the field of telecommunications/ICTs.

The ATU Secretary General, Mr. John OMO, welcomed Malawi’s ratification.

“The Union pledges to deepen collaboration with Malawi and all countries that have taken this bold step which is important to enhance country-capacities, develop policies, and establish regulatory frameworks that promote digital transformation across the African continent,” he said.

Mr. OMO also noted that the ratification by Malawi signifies a significant step forward in the country’s technological advancement.

“The country can now actively harness the expertise and support of other Member States to drive the growth of telecommunications/ICTs, advance innovation, and ultimately accelerate socioeconomic progress. I invite all our Member States who have not ratified do endeavor to ratify as soon as they can,” he added.