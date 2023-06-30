A bus carrying 50 learners from Muharram Islamic School in Lilongwe swerved into a dam this morning after hitting a pothole in Kasungu on the way to Kasungu National Park.

Conductor of the bus Blessings Chilima has told the local media that the learners have escaped with minor injuries.

The learners were on a school trip to the national park but on the way to the park, their bus hit a pothole and swerved into the dam.

The bus overturned but all people in the bus survived with some sustaining minor injuries.

The learners were taken to Kasungu District Hospital for treatment.

Meanwhile, Police are yet to comment on the accident.

