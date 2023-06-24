Youth and Society has asked government to suspend the relocation exercise of refugees and asylum seekers, saying the refugees are not to blame for the country’s poor economy.

Government has relocated over 1900 refugees since the relocation exercise started in May this year

Speaking in Mzuzu, YAS Executive Director Charles Kajoloweka said the relocation of refugees is not in line with human rights obligations the country has.

He further asked government to consider reforming the refugees law as well as reviewing the country’s reservations to the 1951 UN Convention.

Because of the reservations, Malawi limits some of the rights of refugees, for instance, their freedom of movement as they are supposed to be in camp.

“As I said before, government should stop blaming the refugees for the country’s poor economy. corruption, mismanagement of the economy, poor leadership are some the factors behind that.

“We are asking Government to suspend its relocation exercise of refugees and asylum seekers, the move is not in line with human rights obligations the country has,” Said Kajoloweka.

He also said that government should stop blaming the refugees for the country's poor economy, arguing that corruption, mismanagement of the economy and poor leadership are some the factors behind that.

Government argues that by engaging in economic activities in locations and towns, refugees deprive Malawians of economic opportunities. The government also accuses refugees of engaging in illegal activities.

Police said recently that during the relocation exercise they managed to seize 108 containers which they suspect contains some illegal items such as guns, machines for duping currency as well as huge sums of cash both in local and foreign currencies.

