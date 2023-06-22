Debris found near the Titanic wreckage has provided confirmation that the missing Titan submersible imploded, according to a friend of the passengers on board.

Mario Nawfal tweeted, “The carbon fibre hull of the submersible IMPLODED, killing everyone onboard instantly.”

Dive expert David Mearns, who is acquainted with the passengers, revealed that the debris from the missing submersible includes a landing frame and a rear cover.

Contact with the sub, which had five people on board, was lost on Sunday as it made a descent to the Titanic wreck.

This new information was shared by the president of the Explorers Club, a non-profit organization connecting the diving and rescue community.

Amidst this tragic news, there is a silver lining. As Mario Nawfal tweeted, “The ‘good’ news is that the implosion means everyone onboard died instantly instead of suffocating slowly over days.”

However, it is important to acknowledge the sorrowful reality: everyone on board has tragically lost their lives.

Onboard the 22-foot vessel is OceanGate’s CEO and pilot of the sub, Stockton Rush, British businessman Hamish Harding, British-Pakistani businessman Shahzada Dawood and his son Suleman, and former French navy diver Paul-Henry Nargeolet.

The debris was located by a remote-controlled underwater search vehicle (ROV) near the wreck of the Titanic, the US Coast Guard said.