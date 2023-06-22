The US Coast Guard and OceanGate Expeditions have confirmed that all crew members on board the Titan submersible are dead, having been killed after the submersible imploded.

In a statement issued by OceanGate, they expressed their deep sorrow: “We now believe that our CEO, Stockton Rush, Shahzada Dawood and his son Suleman Dawood, Hamish Harding, and Paul-Henri Nargeolet, are feared dead.”

The US Coast Guard confirmed the news after debris from the sub was found near the Titanic wreck. An ROV from the vessel Horizon Arctic found the tail cone of the Titan submersible approximately 1,600 feet from the bow of the Titanic wreck. They also found additional debris that is consistent with a catastrophic loss of the pressure chamber.

Officials said five major pieces were detected amid the debris around the Titanic site.

“On behalf of the US Coast Guard and the entire unified command, I offer my deepest condolences to the families,” Rear Admiral John Mauger said. “I can only imagine what this has been like for them.”

He added that the Coast Guard has been in close contact with the French and British consuls general to ensure that they are fully apprised and that their concerns are being fully addressed.

Rear Admiral Mauger said he cannot confirm whether the US Coast Guard will be able to recover the bodies of the five passengers on board the Titan sub.

“This is an incredibly unforgiving environment,” he added.