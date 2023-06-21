Leader of Holy Palace Cathedral International Ministries, Senior Prophet Rodrick Mtupa, says the Malawi national football team needed divine power to qualify for Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

The Flames were out of contention for a place at the TotalEnergies AFCON 2023 following their 0-0 draw with Ethiopia on Tuesday evening at Zimpeto Stadium in Maputo, Mozambique.

The result has not come as a surprise to Senior Prophet Mtupa who claims to have prophesied about the miserable performance of the football nation team this year.

The man of God said he prophesied about the exit during a crossover night of prayer on December 31, 2022 where he made it clear that the country’s football team will not qualify for the AFCON.

“Our netball national team, will perform extremely good and will participate in various international competitions, we thank God for that.

“But our football construction is not that strong to rise even in AFCON in this year. It is only netball and this we have to pray as well for our country,” prophesied prophet Mtupa.

Prophet Mtupa has now encouraged Malawians to always take a spiritual action when any man of God makes a prophesy about the nation saying that is the only way to rescue the country from such kind of prophesies.

Meanwhile, a video of prophet Mtupa’s prophesy where he is also heard saying; “these prophesies are told to you so that you should participate in prayer,” has gone viral on social media platforms.

The Malawi national team needed to win at all costs in order to keep their qualification hopes alive after Guinea’s 2-1 loss at home to Egypt, a result that opened Group D wide open to the three remaining teams for the second slot.

However, Patrick Mabedi’s charges fired blanks as they failed to capitalize on Guinea’s defeat and eventually they ended their Afcon qualification hopes in a goalless match.

