Chakwera donates K1.2m to Catholic Church in Mzimba

Malawi President Lazarus Chakwera through Defence Minister Harry Mkandawire on Saturday donated K1.2 million Kwacha to St Cecilia Parish in Mpherembe which is led by Bishop John Ryan of the Diocese of Mzuzu.

Speaking at the event, Mkandawire commended the Catholic Church as a stakeholder in development in the country.

“On behalf of the president, I delivered a donation of K1.2 million kwacha to assist in the ongoing works of the Parish establishment.

“I commend the Catholic Church, a stakeholder in development sector, for taking a bold step to open the parish in Mpherembe. As government, we will support them,” said Mkandawire.

He added that the parish is a blessing as it is already transforming the area.

“I urge other denominations to follow suit by establishing themselves in rural areas,” said Mkandawire.

