Egypt’s win over Guinea boosts Malawi’s Afcon qualifying chances

The Malawi National Football Team, The Flames, can qualify for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations if they win their two remaining games in Group D following Egypt’ 2-1 win over Guinea on Wednesday night.

Before yesterday’s clash between the two top teams, a draw would have seen them all qualify for Afcon finals but Guinea’s loss means Malawi is still in contention for qualification provided they beat Ethiopia on Tuesday next week and complete the mission with more than two goals when they host Guinea at Bingu National Stadium in the final match.

The Pharaohs have already secured qualification with their latest win that saw them topping the group with 12 points.

All the bottom three teams are mathematically into it, but Guinea have an upper hand considering that they just need a point to complete the group.

However, their final game is against Patrick Mabedi’s side with a -6 on goal difference, and they will have to win by more than two goals and avoid conceding any goal to seal qualification.

But the first step for Malawi is to beat Ethiopia next week in Maputo. The Flames won the first leg 2-1 courtesy of a Gabadinho Mhango’s first half strikes from the spot, but since then, they registered three straight defeats to Guinea and Egypt.

On Wednesday, Mabedi’s charges played out to a 1-all draw against Mozambique in readiness for Tuesday’s clash.

The current top goal scorer in the TNM Super League Lanjesi Nkhoma scored on his Flames debut. If Malawi qualifies for the finals, it will be the first time in history to make it for two consecutive times in a row.

It will also be Malawi’s fourth consecutive Afcon finals appearance in history.

