Woman arrested for attempting to conceal birth of a child

Police in Dowa have arrested a 30-year-old woman, Susan Ndizo, on suspicion that she attempted to conceal birth of a child.

Dowa Police Station Publicist Sergeant Alice Sitima said the incident took place on June 5 2023 at about 04:00 hours at Mwachuma Village in Traditional Authority Mkukula but the suspect has been at large until her arrest on today .

Sitima added that at the stated time, the reporter of the case, Rose Jaison, heard the crying of a newly born baby, and knowing the status of the suspect, who was seen pregnant, she was sure that she was delivering.

“When she went out of her house to assist, she noticed that the sound was coming from her toilet and upon entering the toilet, she found the suspect busy throwing bricks into the latrine with an intent to kill the child.”,She explained

Sitima went on to say that when the suspect saw the reporter around, she immediately escaped.

However, the matter was reported at Matowe Police Unit where Police and medical practitioners visited the scene of crime.

Upon demolishing the toilet, the baby boy was found alive and taken to Dowa District Hospital for medical attention.

She will soon appear before court to answer charges levelled against her.

Ndizo hails from Chiponde Village in the area of Traditional Authority Mkukula in Dowa District.