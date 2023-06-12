Former teacher arrested over K4m fraud in Chiradzulu

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) have arrested a former teacher at Nguludi Girls Primary School in Chiradzulu on allegations that she was drawing salaries as a teacher despite abandoning the profession to study nursing.

ACB principal public relations officer, Egrita Ndala, has confirmed the development in a statement.

“The teacher, Josophine Mkwamba was arrested on 7 June 2023 following a complaint, that she was still on the ministry of education’s payroll drawing K3,911,698.05 in salaries,” reads part of the statement.

The statement further indicates that Mkwamba who has since been charged with three fraud related counts under the Corrupt Practices Act, the Penal Code and Financial Crimes Act has since been granted a court bail.

The suspect is expected to re-appear before Chiradzulu Magistrate court on 13 July this year for a full trial.

