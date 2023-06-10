Extremely bad Saturday for the Wanderers as they drop points

A solitary goal from Gregory Mwase was enough for Mighty Mukuru Wanderers to drop all three points in a 1-0 defeat to Extreme fc away at Bingu National Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

This is the first win for the newcomers and the victory has energised their hope that they will be able to withstand heat in the top-flight league.

Wanderers finished the encounter with 10 men on the field as Miracle Gabeya was sent off 41 minutes into the game after tackling dangerously Extreme’s player.

The result means FCB Nyasa Big Bullets, who won 4-1 against Ekwendeni Hammers on the same afternoon, have opened a three-point gap as the Nomads still sit third with 17 points.

The rookies have moved a step up to second from the bottom with five points.

In a post-match interview, Caretaker Coach for Extreme, Elvis Kafoteka, said they changed the system having known how Nomads play and he was quick to praise his boys for a gallant fight which has now given them confidence.

“We changed the system of play, I am happy that the boys adapted and implemented it. I am happy for the victory which has now given us confidence, “said Kafoteka.

On his part, Nomads’ second assistant coach Alfred Manyozo Jnr said there is no excuse for the defeat as they needed to win it at all costs.

“This is unacceptable, we were very poor in the first half before our man was sent off, come second half we created a number of chances which we’ve failed to utilise, very bad for a team like Wanderers, “he said.

Elsewhere, a late goal from the spot from Davie Tobias rescued Karonga United from the jaws of defeat as they drew one all against Mighty Tigers at Karonga Stadium.

The visitors failed to defend Touble Kajani’s 58th minute goal and now they sit on position 11 with nine points while Karonga is seventh with 11 points.

