Tabitha Chawinga bags Seria A Women top goalscorer award

Malawian forward Tabitha Chawinga has become the first African player to win the Italian Serie A Women Golden Boot award after scoring 23 goals in the 2022/23 season.

Chawinga did not score in Inter’s final game, a1-0 loss to AC Milan, but secured the award with eight goals above second- placed Cristiana Gireli of Juventus Ladies.

“The Blue and Black 💙🖤 finish 5th in the Serie A Femminile Tim but your girl is bringing home the coveted top goal scorer trophy after banging 23 goals,” she posted on her Facebook page.

According to Seria A website, Chawinga and Real Madrid’s Caroline Weir are the only plaers in the top five European leagues to have scored at least 15 goals without hitting any penalties.

The Malawian forward, who was born in 1996, signed a deal with the Italian club lasting until 30 June 2023. She is on loan at Inter from Wuhan Jianghan University of China.

Chawinga also won the Golden Boot award in her debut season in China as well as in Sweden.

