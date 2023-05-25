Dorothy Shonga gets engaged to Zeze Kingston

Musician Zeze Kingston, real name Robert Ching’amba junior, has proposed to socialite Dorothy Shonga, over a month after it was revealed that the two are dating.

Kingston has proposed to Shonga today which is also her birthday.

“Wat a birthday present. I said yes,” Shonga wrote on her Facebook page.

She added that Kingston drove her to a place away from home where he made the proposal with a diamond ring.

“God thank u for all my answered prayers. Happy birthday to me,” Shonga added.

The couple has been trending on social media since their relationship was revealed in April.

Social media comments, however, show that some people believed the relationship was a social stunt by the two.

Zeze Kingston is a musician from Malawi with hits such as Alamu Anu, Chule and Mvetsera.

Dorothy Shonga is popularly known on social media as Cash Madam.

She was arrested in 2020 over fraud and money laundering charges.

The state says Shonga and Collins Magalasi, former chief executive officer of the Malawi Energy Regulatory Authority (MERA), forced the MERA Internal Procurement and Disposal Committee in 2019 to award a contract worth 186 million Malawi to Vink Enterprise, a company owned Shonga.

