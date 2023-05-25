Big guns avoid each other in FDH Cup national draw

The 2023 FDH Bank Cup third edition has seen Malawi’s top three teams avoiding each other in the Round of 32 and 16 ahead of the new season, which kicks off next month across the country.

The TNM Super League big three, FCB Nyasa Big Bullets, Mighty Mukuru Wanderers and Silver Strikers avoided each other as they were seeded alongside five other teams that finished in the top eight of last season’s Super League.

The Cup is famous for bringing together 16 teams from the Super League and 16 teams from the three Premier Divisions.

Defending champions, Bullets, Silver, and Wanderers were all pitted against Premier Division sides.

Bullets will face Ndirande Stars whilst the Central Bankers will play Ntaja United, with Wanderers traveling away to Mangochi to play Mpondas FC.

The giants have also avoided each other in the Round 16 as the winner between Bullets and Ndirande Stars will face the winner between Balaka FC and Chilumba Barracks whilst the winner between Mpondasi FC and Wanderers will play host to Mayamiko Stars and Zingwangwa United, with the winner between Silver and Ntaja United traveling to the Northern Region to play Moyale Barracks or Iponga.

There will be three Super League affairs between Blue Eagles and Red Lions, Karonga United and Kamuzu Barracks, Chitipa United, and Dedza Dynamos.

Teams will battle for the ultimate prize of MK30 Million after the sponsors raised the package from MK25 Million.

Premier division teams will also be motivated with cash amounting to MK700 000 and a set of a uniform for making it to the national level.

Last season, Extreme FC and FCB Nyasa Big Bullets Reserves defied all odds when they reached the semifinals and the final of the competition.

Bullets Reserves lost 3-1 to their elder brothers, Bullets FC in the final at Kamuzu Stadium.

However, all the Reserves were barred from proceeding to the national level by the FAM Executive Committee meeting last month.

The Round of 32 kicks off on 17th June, 2023 next month.

Below is the draw in details

Leyman Pampers vs Civil Service United

Karonga vs Kamuzu Barracks

Moyale Barracks vs Iponga FC

Silver Strikers vs Ntaja United

Blue Eagles vs Red Lions

FCB Nyasa Big Bullets vs Ndirande Stars

Mpondasi FC vs Mighty Mukuru Wanderers

Mafco FC vs Ekwendeni Hard Knockers

Mbabvi United vs Ntopwa FC

Extreme FC vs ST Gabriel Zitha

Ekwaeni Tafika Academy vs Bangwe All Stars

Chitipa United vs Dedza Dynamos

Balaka FC vs Chilumba Barracks

Santhe Admarc vs Mighty Tigers

Airborne Rangers vs Ekwendeni Hammers

Mayamiko Stars vs Zingwangwa United

Round of 16

Chitipa United /Dedza Dynamos vs Airborne Rangers/Ekwendeni Hammers

Mafco FC/Ekwendeni Hard Nockers vs Blue Eagles/Red Lions

Santhe Admarc/ Mighty Tigers vs Karonga United/Kamuzu Barracks

Moyale Barracks/Iponga vs Silver Strikers/Ntaja United

Mpondas/ Mighty Mukuru Wanderers vs Mayamiko Stars/Zingangwa United

Balaka FC/Chilumba Barracks vs FCB Nyasa Big Bullets/ Ndirande Stars

Ekwaeni Tafika Football Academy/ Bangwe All Stars vs Leyman Pampers/ Civil Service United

Extreme FC/ST Gabriel Zitha vs Mbabvi United/ Ntopwa FC

