North based players not part of Malawi squad

Malawi National Football Team Coach Patrick Mabedi has been criticised for not including players from Northern Region based teams in his Flames squad.

Mabedi last week released the squad that will go into camp in readiness for Cosafa Cup tournament.

The Northern Region has four Super League teams from the region namely Moyale Barracks, Karonga united, Chitipa United and Ekwendeni Hammers but none of these teams has contributed a player to the selected squad.

Commenting on the issue, a Super League Coach who did not want to be named said the snub is a cause for concern.

“I don’t think there is no one from the region who is fit to play in the National team. There is no way out of close to 150 players no one pass to the standards that Mabedi wants,” the coach said.

One of the football pundits in the north Kondanani Njakwa AKA Chilimunthaka said this is unfair selection and is painting a bad picture of Malawi football.

“Mabedi came to scout players in the north, we saw him watching the game between Ekwendeni Hammers against Mafco. Should we conclude that he just wanted to pocket allowances for the trip or what, let us not separate the country. Malawi comprises three regions including Northern Region, so there is no way to to run away from the regional talent. Moreover, that’s the provisional squad not a final squad so he has failed us in tje early stages,” said Njakwa.

