Moyale get better of struggling Red Lions to go fifth on the table

Northern Region Tnm Super League Military side, Moyale Barracks football team, on Sunday registered its second win of the season after a 1 nil victory against Red Lions at Balaka Stadium.

Walusungu Mdoka’s 20-minute strike was enough for the Lions of Kaning’ina to collect maximum points over the oldest Malawi Defence Force sponsored team.

The win pushes Moyale from 9 to fifth position in the 16-team elite league.

Nicolas Mhango Moyale Barracks Coach congratulated his boys for the win.

“Congratulations to my boys for the win, we missed a lot of chances but any way the most important thing is to collect maximum points, our next focus is to see how we can work on against Blue Eagles at home,” said Mhango.

Mike Kumanga who is surviving under the skin of his teeth said nothing is going well at the club.

“Nothing is going well, the players are not implementing what we are telling them. We had several chances, we created chances but we failed to score.

“This is our fourth game dropping points, in League, this is the best time to collect points because the league becomes stiffer in e second round.

“These players have to implement what we do tell them, and also use their own knowing to find the winning formula. We need to win games. Am very concerned as Head Coach.

“We can’t change the results, we need to go back and prepare for the game against FCB Nyasa Big Bullets, ” said Kumanga.

This is Moyale’s 16th win over their brothers in arms in 31 meetings with 9 games ending in stalemate while Red Lions have 6 wins under their belt.

Red Lions suffered their fourth defeat of the season in six games as they were beaten 3-0 by Wanderers, 4-1 by Silver Strikers and 1-0 by Kamuzu Barracks.

