Buffalo kills ranger at Liwonde National Park

A youthful ranger has been killed by a marauding buffalo at Liwonde National Park in Machinga district, Malawi24 understands.

Wildlife authorities have since identified the ranger as Ivano Banda who met his fate on Thursday, 18th May, 2023.

It is reported that the buffalo went out of the park in the area around Masanje Camp a development which forced authorities to assign hunter Alick Gondwe to respond to the situation.

The park also assigned late Banda and another ranger to work with Gondwe and in the course of tracking the animal, it suddenly appeared from a bush where it was hiding.

The rampaging animal charged at the three officers. However, Gondwe, the hunter shot the buffalo but it did not die and it ran back into the bush.

Moments later, the buffalo appeared from the back of officers and attacked Banda and killed him in the process.

“It is with a very heavy heart that we inform you all about the death of a young Ranger from Liwonde National Park, Ivano Banda, after being run over by a buffalo,” reads part of death notification circulating on social media.

Reports indicate that Ivano Banda was one of the rangers recruited recently by African Parks.

