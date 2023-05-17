Chakwera, Chilima supporters fight

Supporters of President Lazarus Chakwera and those of Vice President Saulos Chilima have been involved in a fight in Blantyre where Chakwera is opening a Malawi Bureau of Standards (MBS) laboratory and office complex.

Chilima is also attending the event where youths clad in Chakwera’s Malawi Congress Party (MCP) t-shirts and those in Chilima’s UTM attire have clashed as they fought to occupy front seats at the event.

Zodiak Online reported that MCP members have destroyed UTM placards, tore UTM clothes and flags and beat up their colleagues.

The UTM sympathizers while occupying the front row were chanting in support of Saulos Chilima who is facing corruption charges which forced Chakwera to stop delegating duties to him.

Some of the chants said; “anamunyoza Chilima atawina…” (They dumped Chilima after they won…)

Calm returned after UTM secretary general, Patricia Kaliati, asked the UTM members to leave the front position.

Chakwera and Chilima lead the MCP and UTM respectively which are the major parties in the ruling Tonse Alliance.

In June last year, Chakwera stopped delegating duties to Chilima after the Anti-Corruption Bureau on said it was investigating the vice president on allegations that he received money from businessperson Zuneth Sattar.

