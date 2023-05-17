Formula 1 Cancels Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix Due to Safety Concerns

Image: Formula 1

Formula 1 has canceled the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix, which was scheduled to take place in Imola, Italy, on May 27-29 due to flooding. The decision was made after extensive discussions between Formula 1, the FIA, and the relevant authorities in Italy.

The cancellation was made due to safety concerns. The recent flooding in the Emilia-Romagna region has created a challenging environment, and Formula 1 believes that it is not possible to safely hold the event for fans, teams, and personnel.

“The decision has been taken because it is not possible to safely hold the event for our fans, the teams and our personnel, and it is the right and responsible thing to do given the situation faced by the towns and cities in the region. It would not be right to put further pressure on the local authorities and emergency services at this difficult time,” Formula 1 said in a statement.

Formula 1 extends its sincere apologies to all fans who were looking forward to attending the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix. The Formula 1 community remains committed to supporting the affected areas and hopes for a swift recovery.

The decision has been taken not to proceed with the Grand Prix weekend in Imola#EmiliaRomagnaGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/4taauGnFEA — Formula 1 (@F1) May 17, 2023

“The Formula 1 community wants to send its thoughts to the people and communities affected by the recent flooding in the Emilia-Romagna region. We also want to pay tribute to the work of the emergency services who are doing everything they can to help those in need,” Formula 1 tweeted.

The Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix would have been the sixth round of the 2023 Formula One World Championship. It would have been the first of three events on consecutive weekends, followed by Monaco and Spain.

It is not clear whether the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix will be rescheduled to a later date of the 2023 Formula One World Championship calendar.

The track was evacuated on Tuesday to ensure the safety of staff while there was uncertainty over whether the Santerno river would overwhelm flood mitigation systems. Staff preparing for this weekend’s race were ordered to leave the track.

Formula 1 advised its employees on Wednesday not to travel to the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix circuit because of heavy rain in Imola.

The Santerno river next to the circuit is running high and the area has been given a maximum red weather warning.

