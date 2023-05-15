Nigerian chef Hilda Baci sets new world record for individual cooking session

Nigerian chef and entrepreneur Hilda Effiong Bassey also known as Hilda Baci has set a new Guinness World Record for the longest individual cooking session.

Baci aged 27 switched on her cooker in Lagos, Nigeria at 4PM on May 11 and by this morning, Baci had cooked for 88 hours non-stop, breaking the previous record of 87 hours, 45 minutes, and 00 seconds set by Chef Lata London in Rewa, India in 2019.

However, the Guinness World Record is yet to confirm Baci’s record saying it needs to first review the evidence

“We’re aware of this amazing record attempt, we need to review all the evidence first before officially confirming a record,” the Guinness World Record tweeted.

Baci replied, saying: “I can’t wait for it to be official.”

I can’t wait for it to be official. 🙏🏾 https://t.co/5SaycYGox3 — Hilda Baci’s Cookathon (@hildabacicooks) May 15, 2023

Officials of the Guinness World Record are not at the venue in the upmarket area of Lekki in Lagos but CCTV cameras have been installed to monitor the event.

Baci reached her goal of 96 hours this afternoon

Baci started her cooking session on Thursday last week with a plan to cook for 96 hours – until 4PM on Monday. After she reached her goal, people urged her to cook reached 100 hours.

The BBC reported that Hilda has cooked mostly Nigerian meals, such as jollof rice, as well as different types of rice and pasta, and has also made akara – a popular street food made from deep-fried mashed beans. The food is being handed out to invited guests.

She is allowed one assistant at a time, and can take a five-minute break each hour, or the equivalent over several hours.

“This attempt is proof of the strength young people can exhibit with the right platform and support,” Baci told the BBC before she started her cooking session.

The BBC further reported that Baci during the marathon was sometimes showing visible signs of the physical exertion and was getting cold compresses applied to her head, and foot massages during her breaks. A medical assistant was also checking her vital signs.

Her attempt has captivated the country, with members of the public, her family members as well Nigerian politicians and celebrities stopping by to cheer her on.

Lagos state governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu was at the venue on Sunday, and Baci also received a call from Nigeria’s Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo.

“We are proud to have Hilda embarking on this journey in our state. I will continue to follow the updates and look forward to the final declaration,” Mr Sanwo-Olu said.

Follow us on Twitter:

Tweets by Malawi24