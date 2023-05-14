Malawi’s Celebrated Hip-Hop Artist Hayze Engolah Returns with “Ait, Bet” Freestyle

Malawi’s celebrated hip-hop artist Hayze Engolah has returned with the release of his new single, “Ait, Bet” Freestyle. The song is a reference to making money and is a reflection of Hayze’s success as a business person and musician.

Hayze Engolah has turned small fortunes into something significant over the years. He is an entrepreneur, musician, creative, and founder of KNQR. He has been able to use every move to his advantage, sticking to betPawa’s motto (bet small, win big).

“Ait, Bet” is a testament that Hayze Engolah is a brand ambassador for betPawa.

In “Ait, Bet” Freestyle, Hayze Engolah references his time on the Forbes list and his ability to think outside the box to achieve his goals.

“While they posting all their memes, I’m posted on the block. Forbes list, n***a, you still acting like you forgot. I got in the inner circle for thinking outside the box. Talking about real estate, money, and trading stocks”, raps Hayze Engolah.

The song “Ait, Bet” Freestyle is a testament to Hayze’s success and his ability to make money. It is a catchy and upbeat song that is sure to get stuck in your head. The rap song is also a reflection of Hayze’s personality and his hustle.

If you are a fan of hip-hop or business, then you will definitely want to check out Hayze Engolah’s new single, “Ait, Bet” Freestyle. The song is available now on all major streaming platforms.