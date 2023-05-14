We should draw lessons from Kamuzu’s leadership style — Chakwera

President Lazarus Chakwera says Malawi must reorient its systems with the values which former President Kamuzu Banda instilled on the nation.

Chakwera said this today after congregating with fellow Malawians at Civo Stadium to celebrate the legacy of Kamuzu who is the nation’s father and founder.

Writing on his Facebook Page, Chakwera said Kamuzu is remembered as an astute forward-thinking statesman and he laid the foundations of Malawi on four cornerstones of Unity, Loyalty, Obedience and Discipline.

“His bold leadership from the anti-colonial struggle in the late 50s to the nation’s formative years in the early 60s impressed upon subsequent generations the spirit of courage, hard work, unity and nation building.

“Today, I desire that we must reorient our systems with the values he instilled on the nation for they are key to how we respond to the socioeconomic challenges we encounter today,” said Chakwera.

He added that today’s commemoration obligates people to reimagine how Kamuzu handled moments of national distress.

“From his leadership style, we should draw lessons on how to deal with contemporary problems such as climate-induced disasters, corruption and dysfunctional systems,” he said.

Kamuzu Banda ruled Malawi for 31 years from 1963 to 1994 following multiparty elections. He is praised for his economic policies which led to the creation of various companies in Malawi.

However, critics fault Kamuzu for his authoritarian rule as his reign was characterized by imprisonment and even killings of government critics. Many of Kamuzu’s critics were also forced into exile.

On May 14 every year Malawians celebrate the legacy of Kamuzu.

People who attended the Kamuzu Day event today included First Lady Madame Monica Chakwera, Vice President Dr Saulos Chilima and Madame Mary Chilima, former Vice President Khumbo Hastings Kachali, cabinet ministers and deputies, former Official Hostess Mama Kadzamira, traditional leaders and members of the clergy among others.

At the event, there were activities such as prayers, traditional dances, performances by music groups and a football match between FCB Nyasa Big Bullets and Silver Strikers.

