Teenager jailed 10 years for defilement

The Zomba Senior Resident Magistrate court has sentenced 19-year-old McDonald Santosi to 10 years imprisonment for defiling a 14-year-old girl.

Presenting the facts in court, State Prosecutor, Inspector Rodrick Kamuona said Santosi committed the offence between the months of October and November 2022 as he was in a sexual relationship with the victim.

Kamuona further said during the month of Junuary 2022, the parents of victim became suspicious of the girl’s appearance and choice of food which prompted them to confront her and she later confirmed of her pregnancy.

The matter was reported to the police who referred the victim to Zomba Central Hospital where it was confirmed that the victim was 17 weeks pregnant.

Santosi was then arrested following an invitation from the Zomba Police community policing branch.

Appearing before the court, Santosi denied the charge levelled against him which prompted the state to parade witnesses who proved the case.

In mitigation, the convict told the court to exercise leniency citing that he is a first offender and a breadwinner for his family.

In his submission, State Prosecutor Inspector Kamuona told the court to give a stiffer punishment to the convict as the offence is serious in nature, and to serve as a lesson to deter the would like to be offenders.

Passing his judgement, Senior Resident Magistrate Yohane Muthali concurred with the state and sentenced McDonald Santosi to 10 years imprisonment with hard labour.

Santosi hails Khaziko village Traditional Authority Malemia in Zomba.

